Roche 2017 profit drops on goodwill, intangible assets charges

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Roche said 2017 net income fell 9 percent as the Swiss drugmaker took charges for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets as well as amortisation of intangible assets.

IFRS net income dropped to 8.8 billion Swiss francs ($9.45 billion) from 9.7 billion francs a year earlier. Sales rose 5 percent to 53.3 billion francs, compared to the 53.2 billion francs average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.