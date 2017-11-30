FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Photos of the week
November 30, 2017

Rocket Internet start-ups narrow losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet reported on Thursday that revenue at its leading start-ups rose 28 percent in the first nine months, while their losses shrank.

Rocket Internet, which invests in businesses from fashion and furniture e-commerce to food delivery, reported aggregate sales of 1.85 billion euros ($2.20 billion) and a consolidated loss of 44 million, down from 642 million a year ago.

Rocket Internet’s biggest start-ups, including HelloFresh and Delivery Hero, which listed earlier this year, had already reported quarterly figures.

$1 = 0.8427 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
