United Technologies in bid to acquire Rockwell Collins -source

Aug 4 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp has submitted an offer to acquire aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Rockwell Collins has been working with an investment bank to review the offer, and there is no certainty that it will decide to engage in any further negotiations with United Technologies, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Rockwell Collins and United Technologies declined to comment. Bloomberg News reported earlier that United Technologies was “weighing” a potential acquisition of Rockwell Collins but said it was unclear whether the two companies were currently in talks. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)