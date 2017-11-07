FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept unseals charges in Rolls-Royce foreign bribery case
November 7, 2017 / 10:57 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

U.S. Justice Dept unseals charges in Rolls-Royce foreign bribery case

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department unsealed charges on Tuesday against five individuals for their alleged role in a scheme to pay bribes to foreign government officials in order to help win business for Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The newly unveiled charges against former company executives and other people comes after Rolls-Royce earlier this year paid more than $800 million to resolve U.S., British and Brazilian charges stemming from the same investigation.

The Justice Department said several of the people charged have pleaded guilty.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler

