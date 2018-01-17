Rolls-Royce considers sale of commercial marine operation

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it was considering the sale of its commercial marine business, which has been hit by weak demand in offshore oil and gas markets, as part of a restructuring of the company into three core units.

The aero-engine maker said it would simplify the business into civil aerospace, defence and power systems units, with naval marine and nuclear submarines consolidated into defence and civil nuclear into power systems.

Its shares jumped 6 percent.