FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
August 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 6 days ago

Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half underlying pretax profit on Tuesday as it delivered a 27 percent increase in large civil aerospace engines and said it had manufactured them more efficiently.

The British aero engine maker posted underlying pretax profit of 287 million pounds ($379 million), up from 104 million pounds a year ago, on revenue up 6 percent to 6.87 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7573 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.