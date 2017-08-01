Rolls-Royce first-half profit rises as it steps up production

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half underlying pretax profit on Tuesday as it delivered a 27 percent increase in large civil aerospace engines and said it had manufactured them more efficiently.

The British aero engine maker posted underlying pretax profit of 287 million pounds ($379 million), up from 104 million pounds a year ago, on revenue up 6 percent to 6.87 billion pounds.