FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 7, 2018 / 10:56 AM / in a day

Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce would be interested in providing an engine for any new middle of the market jet, its chief executive said on Wednesday, if doing so made commercial sense.

Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.

Rolls-Royce currently specialises in making engines for bigger planes, which carry more passengers.

“We’re in the business of selling engines and so naturally we would want to go after that opportunity if it makes commercial sense,” CEO Warren East told analysts on Wednesday, after the company reported a 25 percent jump in annual profits.

“Strategically it makes perfect sense for us to go after that and that’s what we’re doing,” he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.