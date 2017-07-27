UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share

(Adds detail)
July 27 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt
* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement
* Acquisition will boost its market share in Romania to about 4 percent
* Transaction expected to close by early 2018
* Financial terms not disclosed
* Deal makes OTP the eighth-largest lender in Romania
* Further transactions possible in Romania after Banca Romaneasca is fully integrated -OTP Deputy CEO Wolf
* Banca Romaneasca had a 1.6 percent market share at the end of 2016 and 109 branches in Romania
