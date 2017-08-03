FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romania aims to buy attack helicopters from Bell Helicopter
August 3, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Romania aims to buy attack helicopters from Bell Helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian Social Democrat-led government

* Says plans to buy attack helicopters.

* Says Prime Minister Mihai Tudose as well as economy and defence ministers met with Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron .

* Says Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu has signed a letter of intent over price and willingness to buy attack helicopters from Bell, which will be sent to Washington.

* Says more in-depth talks will follow over setting up a joint company that will allow producing the helicopters in Romania.

* Government did not offer price or timing details.

* Plans are part of a strategy to boost military acquisitions and spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on defence every year for the next nine years. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

