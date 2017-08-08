UPDATE 1-Romania's central bank to alter policy to curb inflation

(Adds comment from governor, details)

BUCHAREST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank will alter monetary policy to fight inflation by narrowing the gap between lending and deposit rates, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday as the bank raised its inflation forecast for this year and next.

Excess demand, volatile food prices and energy tariff hikes will push inflation to 1.9 percent at the end of this year - 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous forecast - and 3.2 percent at the end of 2018, the bank said.

Inflation is expected to re-enter the bank’s 1.5-3.5 percent target in the third quarter of this year and reach its upper limit by June 2019, Isarescu said.

The first change in monetary policy would come not via its benchmark interest rate but over the gap between lending and deposit rates, which affect interbank rates, he said, giving no timing for any decision.

“We will narrow the corridor to give more traction to monetary policy, reduce market interest rates variations and allow the key rate to indicate more clearly what the bank is doing,” he said.

Asked whether policymakers were too slow to adjust the benchmark rate, he said: “It is possible but let’s be realistic, most central banks are behind the curve.”

“Until 2019, when inflation will reach the upper target limit we have eight, nine or even more board meetings to act and get closer to the curve. Surprise factors may also come up,” he said.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold its benchmark rate at a record low 1.75 percent this year. The bank has not hiked rates since 2008.

Earlier this month, Isarescu said the bank was also weighing policy decisions against those of other European and international central banks.

This month the Czech central bank delivered the European Union’s first major interest rate hike for more than five years.

Isarescu said the inflation outlook was marked by uncertainties over the government’s fiscal and income plans.

The Social Democrat government has gone back and forth this year on its tax plans but intends to raise excise duties on fuels this year.

In 2018, it plans public sector wage hikes across the board and cuts to income and social security taxes. It will also need to take other steps to keep the deficit below the EU’s ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)