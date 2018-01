Romania sells planned 500 mln lei of Oct. 2020 bonds

BUCHAREST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Romania sold a planned 500 million lei ($132.98 million) worth of Oct. 2020 treasury bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 3.4 percent, central bank data showed. Debt managers last sold the paper in December of last year at an average yield of 3.38 percent. So far this month, Romania has issued debt worth roughly 3.4 billion lei. Series: RO1720DBN072 Issue date 29/01/2018 11/12/2017 Auction date 25/01/2018 07/12/2017 Maturity 26/10/2020 26/10/2020 Avg.yield (pct) 3.40 3.38 Avg. accepted price 97.1675 97.0721 Highest accepted yield 3.42 3.40 Tail (highest yield minus 0.02 0.02 average yield) Total bids 575.4 mln lei 888.8 mln lei Allotted 500 mln lei 400.0 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.2 2.2 ($1 = 3.7599 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)