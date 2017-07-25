Romania - Factors to watch on July 25

BUCHAREST, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

M3 DATA

The central bank will publish M3 money supply data for June.

DEBT TENDERS

* Romania sold a planned 700 million lei ($178.70 million) worth of April 2023 treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 2.99 percent, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last issued the paper, which has a residual maturity of 69 months, in October 2015 at an average yield of 3.18 percent.

* Romania sold a planned 1.0 billion lei of one-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 0.79 percent, central bank data showed.

Debt managers last issued one-year paper in June at 0.8 percent.

FORD

Ford Motor Co will stop producing its B-Max model at its Romanian unit Automobile Craiova in September. It will start producing its smaller sport utility vehicle EcoSport in the fall.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies firmed on Monday, led by the zloty after it was boosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda's rejection of disputed legislation to reform the judiciary.

