Romania - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 300 million lei worth of Oct. 2020 treasury bonds. Low market liquidity and rising pressure on yields have led the finance ministry to reject all bids at the five previous tenders this month.

The liquidity shortage is expected to be temporary and the finance ministry has a funding buffer.

CEE MARKETS

Central European government bond yields tracked U.S. Treasuries higher, while some investors positioned ahead of reviews of Poland’s credit rating by S&P and of Hungary’s by Moody’s due late on Friday.

BREXIT

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday it was clear that British Prime Minister Theresa May was “more positive and result-oriented” after she addressed European Union leaders over a dinner in Brussels on Brexit.

AMAZON

Online retail giant Amazon is seeking to hire 1,300 people at its new office in capital Bucharest. Ziarul Financiar

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Romanian insurance brokerage firm Transilvania Broker plans to list shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The subscription period begins on Tuesday and the listing could be worth between 7.5 million lei and 9.7 million lei ($2.48 million). Ziarul Financiar

ROMGAZ

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz will distribute an additional 748 million lei ($191.59 million) worth of dividends from Nov. 29. The company has already distributed 1.47 billion lei in dividends earlier this year. Ziarul Financiar

