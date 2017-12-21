FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 4 days ago

Romania's Fondul, foreign investors slam corporate governance changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Romania’s investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, managed by Franklin Templeton

* Criticises law passed by parliament’s lower house that exempts dozens of state-owned companies from meeting corporate governance rules.

* Urges Romanian president to send the bill back to parliament for re-examination.

* Says the changes are a huge step back in time for state firms, as risks to their integrity via corruption rise.

* Fondul is a minority shareholder in a slew of state-owned firms, mainly in transport and energy sectors.

* “Fondul Proprietatea believes that exempting state-owned enterprises from corporate governance legislation poses a direct threat to their financial health, opening the door to political cronies’ appointments serving other interests than the well-being and development of these companies,” it said in a statement.

* Romania’s Foreign Investors Council (FIC), which groups some of the country’s largest private investors, said in a statement it had noticed a significant increase in distrust in public institutions as a result of numerous legal changes that affected the economy and the rule of law.

* Among those changes, FIC listed the corporate governance exemptions, increased political interference in regulatory agencies which should be independent, as well as a controversial judicial overhaul.

* FIC also warned Romania will not fulfil the criteria for joining the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) without corporate governance rules for state firms. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
