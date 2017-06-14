FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's PM says he will not resign for now
June 14, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

Romania's PM says he will not resign for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday he would not resign right away after his ruling Social Democrats (PSD) withdrew their political support for his cabinet, potentially opening way for prolonged political instability.

The PSD wound up a week-long performance review of Grindeanu's six-month old cabinet on Wednesday evening and found it had failed to uphold an ambitious governing programme that has won the party an election victory in December and a comfortable parliament majority.

Grindeanu said he will stay in the post until centre-right President Klaus Iohannis held consultations with political parties and announced a replacement premier from the PSD.

The ruling coalition can launch a vote of no-confidence procedure in parliament to remove him from office. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

