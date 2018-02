BUCHAREST, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Romanian Justice Minister Tudorel Toader called on Thursday for the dismissal of chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi for what he said were “acts and facts intolerable to the rule of law.”

President Klaus Iohannis, who has the final say on the removal of chief prosecutors, said this month he currently saw no reason to dismiss Kovesi. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)