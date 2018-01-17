FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
January 17, 2018 / 4:48 PM / a day ago

Romania's President names European lawmaker Dancila as PM designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis named the ruling leftist Social Democrat’s nominee Viorica Dancila as prime minister designate on Wednesday, stressing that “parliamentary arithmetic” was behind his decision.

“For me it’s very clear that the Social Democrats have a majority ... so I weighted all arguments and decided to name their proposal for premier,” Iohannis told reporters, adding that a functioning cabinet should be formed by Feb. 1. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

