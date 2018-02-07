FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

Romanian central bank hikes key rate to 2.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank delivered a quarter point hike to its benchmark interest rate to 2.25 percent on Wednesday, as expected, seeking to curb rising inflation.

Eight out of ten analysts polled by Reuters had expected the increase, and the end-year estimates for the rate stand between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.

Wednesday’s move would also boost the central bank’s deposit and lending facility rates to 1.25 percent and 3.25 percent, from 1.00 and 3.00 percent respectively.

Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on the decision from 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)

