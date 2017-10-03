FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian central bank holds key rate, narrows deposit/lending rate corridor
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 16 days ago

Romanian central bank holds key rate, narrows deposit/lending rate corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent as expected on Tuesday, but changed its overall policy by narrowing the corridor between its deposit and lending rates.

The symmetrical corridor between the two rates will fall to 1.25 percent as of Oct. 4, from the current 1.50 percent, which will affect interbank rates and boost the effectiveness of its benchmark rate.

Romanian inflation stood at 1.2 percent at the end of August. But higher electricity and gas prices, as well as a hike in fuel taxes have triggered expectations of higher inflation.

The central bank targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent this year and next. Governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to provide details on Friday’s decision from 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.