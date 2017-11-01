FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Romania aims to buy Patriot missile system worth $764.8 mln in 2017
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 3:53 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Romania aims to buy Patriot missile system worth $764.8 mln in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s defence ministry

* Says it will acquire a surface-to-air missile Patriot system from U.S. company Raytheon International Defence System worth an estimated $764.8 million before VAT by the end of this year.

* Says it received on Wednesday a letter of acceptance from the U.S. government regarding the acquisition.

* Says the system is one of seven it plans to buy for a total of $3.9 billion before VAT.

* Says purchase will be made pending approval from the Romanian parliament.

* Earlier this year, Romanian state-owned firm Aerostar SA and Raytheon signed a memorandum to cooperate on equipment and components for the multi-level air defence integrated system.

* The memorandum stipulates transfer of technology and technical assistance necessary for the modernization and upgrading of existing equipment, as well as the provision of technical support for Patriot missile systems. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.