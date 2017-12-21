FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft, BP agree to jointly tap Arctic oil and gas
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
December 21, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 13 days ago

Russia's Rosneft, BP agree to jointly tap Arctic oil and gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Rosneft and its shareholder BP have agreed to jointly develop oil and gas deposits in Russian Arctic Yamal-Nenets region, Rosneft said on Thursday.

The project “envisages the development of the traditional gas reserves of the Cenomanian deposit, pilot production and subsequent full-scale development of the Turonian deposit as well as oil production optimization and efficiency,” it said.

The deal covers the Kharampurskoe and Festivalnoye licence areas with total geological reserves exceeding 880 billion cubic metres of gas.

Rosneft will hold a majority stake of 51 percent, BP will hold 49 percent. Produced oil and gas will be marketed by Rosneft.

“The signed agreement is an important step forward in the development of global gas cooperation between Rosneft and BP,” Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.