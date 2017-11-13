FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lighthouse, Rothschild enter strategic advisory agreement
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 13, 2017 / 7:48 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Lighthouse, Rothschild enter strategic advisory agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC and Rothschild HDF Investment Solutions, a unit of Rothschild Asset Management Europe, have entered a strategic alliance to boost Rothschild’s alternative investment business.

Shakil Riaz, previously global chief investment officer and head of U.S. alternatives at Rothschild, has joined Lighthouse as a managing director.

Rothschild Asset Management manages over 36 billion euros in assets, while Lighthouse Investment Partners is a global investment firm managing about $10 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.