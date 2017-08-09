Rothschild warns of lower fees

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Investment banking fees at Rothschild fell 6% to €225m in the three months to the end of June compared with the same period a year ago, as rivals outpaced the Anglo-French bank.

The firm said completed M&A had been lower in the first half of the current year, despite market conditions being positive for deals.

“Accordingly, following a record year for revenue in the last financial year, broadly we expect our revenue for the nine months to December 2017 to be slightly below last year’s level,” the bank said.

Rothschild's quarterly performance was weaker than many rivals.

Lazard, Moelis, PJT Partners and Houlihan Lokey reported 33%, 31%, 22% and 20% increases, respectively, and Evercore said fees went up 7% year-on-year. However, Greenhill said fees fell 26%. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)