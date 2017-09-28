FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angry Birds maker Rovio valued at $1 bln in IPO
September 28, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 20 days ago

Angry Birds maker Rovio valued at $1 bln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the initial price range on Thursday, giving the company a market value of 896 million euros ($1.06 billion) ahead of its market debut on Friday.

The price was set at 11.50 euros per share, compared with the initial range of 10.25-11.50 euros, the company said in a statement.

Rovio raised 30 million euros in the offering, with approximately 458 million euros going to its major owners, including Trema International and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Atomico.

$1 = 0.8485 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Adrian Croft

