Angry Birds maker Rovio posts rising sales and flat profit from Q3

HELSINKI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment, the maker of hit mobile game and movie Angry Birds, reported rising quarterly sales on Thursday, but said profit stood roughly flat due to increased game investments.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached 8.6 million euros ($10.2 million) in the third quarter, while sales reached 70.7 million euros, compared with 8.5 million and 50.0 million at the same time a year ago, respectively.

The Finnish company, which listed its shares in September, repeated that it expected its full-year sales and profits to increase significantly from 2016.