Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report
#Breaking City News
October 17, 2017

Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report into the Royal Bank of Scotland’s treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

In a letter to lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA, consented to committee proposals to allow a barrister to compare a summary of the report to its full contents, which the FCA has refused to publish on the basis it was never intended to be public. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Anjuli Davies)

