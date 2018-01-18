UK's Royal Mail nine-month revenue rises on higher parcel volumes

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail on Thursday reported a rise in nine-month revenue, helped by higher parcel volumes and strength in its international business.

The postal and parcel delivery company said revenue rose 2 percent for the nine months ended Dec. 24, with revenue at its European parcels business climbing 10 percent.

Royal Mail, which has been in a row with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) over plans to replace the company’s defined benefit pension scheme, added it was making progress in talks with its unions. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)