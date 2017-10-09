Royal Mail to seek court injunction to prevent strike

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Mail said on Monday it would lodge a High Court injunction application after Britain’s Communications Workers Union (CWU) failed to withdraw its intention to strike over a pensions dispute.

“CWU has declined to withdraw its notification,” Royal Mail said in an email.

“As a result, Royal Mail will today lodge an application with the High Court for an injunction to prevent industrial action so that the contractual external mediation process can be followed,” it added.

The company added that a date for a hearing would be arranged with the High Court.

The dispute could threaten postal delays at Christmas if it continues.

CWU did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said that Royal Mail’s move to replace its pension scheme would result in members losing, on average, up to a third of their future pensions.

Royal Mail had said on Friday that it would ask the High Court for an injunction if CWU did not end its plan to strike by midday, Oct. 9.

CWU said on Thursday that the members would start a 48-hour strike on Oct. 19, after it opposed the company’s move to replace its defined benefit pension scheme.

Royal Mail responded by saying it will use all legal options at its disposal to halt the strike.