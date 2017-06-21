FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters hosts Newsmaker on the future of autonomous vehicles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters Newsmaker in New York, June 20, 2017.

On Tuesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in New York on the future of autonomous vehicles. Reuters Transportation Editor Joe White was joined on stage by Stephen Girsky, Managing Partner, VectolQ; Evangelos Simoudis, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Synapse Partners; and Padma Warrior, CEO, NIO U.S, for a lively discussion on regulation of self-driving cars, which manufacturers are leading the charge and how investors are assessing opportunity in the autonomous vehicle space.

Among the highlights:

--Warrior explained that autonomy is not a feature that can be added to an existing car, and that self-driving cars need to be built from the ground up.

--Girksy said the U.S. could be left behind if policy doesn’t catch up to technology.

--On the hurdles of machine learning, Simoudis said that “getting enough data to train these systems is going to be hard.”

Watch the full Reuters Newsmaker at www.reuters.tv/l/lu8 . You can follow more of the discussion on Twitter by searching #ReutersLive.

 

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

