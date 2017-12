Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were brought to court today to lengthen their period of interrogation for another 14 days. Today is the first time they have been allowed to meet their families and a lawyer since being arrested on Dec 12. These two journalists are being held for simply doing their jobs and have done nothing wrong. It is time for Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo to be released.

Detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

