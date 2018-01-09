Howard Goller appointed Americas Desk Head

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Reuters Americas Regional Editor Tiffany Wu announced the appointment of Howard Goller as Americas Desk Head. Read more below:

Reuters Logo

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Howard Goller to head the Americas Desk, effective immediately.

Howard began his Reuters career as a correspondent on the front line of the Arab-Israeli conflict, first in Tel Aviv and then in Jerusalem. He moved to London in 2001 and later ran the political and general news desk for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He then went to Washington in 2006 to take charge of our U.S. political and general news coverage. In 2010, Howard was a member of the team that launched Thomson Reuters Professional News, which targeted new audiences for Reuters news that included lawyers and professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting.

For the last three and a half years, Howard has been the Americas Desk’s deputy editor for news, based in New York City. Drawing on his experience in Washington and abroad, Howard edited and helped guide some of the region’s most important stories, including the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and the first year of the Trump administration. He has also been central to our effort to create a muscular and collaborative editing operation, with quality and speed at its heart.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Howard is a fan of the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams, as well as the Washington Nationals. He loves running in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and, when in Washington and Kansas City, guides visitors at historic sites and monuments as a National Park Service volunteer. He loves reading biographies, sees each year’s Oscar-nominated movies and has self-described eclectic tastes in music that include country.

Please join me in congratulating Howard on his promotion. With his background as a correspondent, editor and seasoned manager of reporters as well as deskers, Howard brings to this new role a longstanding commitment to high journalistic standards, innovation and teamwork.

Tiffany Wu

Americas Regional Editor

Reuters

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com