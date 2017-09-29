FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reuters hosts Newsmakers with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and RBC President and CEO David McKay
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
September 29, 2017 / 6:14 PM / in 19 days

Reuters hosts Newsmakers with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and RBC President and CEO David McKay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

This week, Reuters hosted two Newsmaker events, featuring Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and RBC President and CEO David McKay.

On Wednesday in New York, Nadella joined Reuters Editor-at-Large Sir Harold Evans to discuss the implications of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and mixed reality, Nadella’s leadership philosophy during this time of rapid innovation and his new book Hit Refresh. Discussing the company’s search engine, Bing, Nadella said they will focus on expanding in the PC search market after losing its deal with Apple’s Siri. “Bing is a big business growing at a strong double-digit rate, and we see a significant opportunity for us even on the PC side,” he said. Watch the full interview here .

On Thursday in Toronto, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler spoke with McKay about how financial institutions are approaching artificial intelligence and blockchain, with particular focus on how these disruptive technologies will affect consumer platforms. During the conversation, McKay addressed JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s comments that bitcoin is a fraud. “What it’s solving is a way to avoid detection in moving money in our society and transferring value from one person to another,” McKay said. “I think where Jamie is probably coming from is it’s helping evade the supervision of moving money and from that perspective it needs to be monitored.” Watch the full interview here .

You can follow more of the discussions on Twitter by searching #ReutersLive.

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.