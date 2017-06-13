FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Reuters photo and video content now available on Adobe Stock
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RPB
June 13, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 2 months ago

Reuters photo and video content now available on Adobe Stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Adobe Stock Editorial

Starting today Reuters video and photography content is available across Adobe products through Adobe Stock’s new editorial offerings. Reuters archive of award-winning photography and video clips will be available in addition to new photo and video content added daily.

 Specifically, the partnership allows Adobe Stock customers access to:

--Reuters photos covering news, sports and entertainment events with thousands of images added every day and over twelve million images in the archive

--Reuters video footage covering all major events across the globe, including Reuters archive library of historical news footage featuring over a million news clips

“Editorial imagery is a critical component of modern content creation,” said Alphonse Hardel, Global Head, Strategy & Business Development, Reuters. “What makes our partnership with Adobe particularly special is the ability to help the world’s largest creative community tell their stories with Reuters news, sports and entertainment visuals, with these powerful assets directly in their workflow.”

The Reuters integration into Adobe Stock was first announced in late 2016. View the original press release here.

[Reuters Press Blog]

Media Contact:

Susan Temple

Susan dot Temple at Thomson Reuters dot com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.