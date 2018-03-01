Antonio Denti wins Camera Operator of the Year at the RTS Television Journalism Awards 2018

Reuters camera operator Antonio Denti won Camera Operator of the Year at the Royal Television Society Television Journalism Awards 2018 on February 28. The judges praised his“amazing ability to tell a story with images, some of which moved the jury to tears”.

Antonio Denti - REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Based in Rome, Antonio was born in Catania, Sicily, and joined Reuters in 1998. He has covered conflict, unrest and change in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Tunisia and Catalonia. He has also covered the death of Pope John Paul II, the election of Pope Benedict XVI and of Pope Francis and several papal trips, as well as the European migrant crisis and natural disasters such as the aftermath of the 2004 Asian Tsunami in Banda Aceh, Indonesia and earthquakes in Italy.

Antonio dedicated the award to his four-year-old son Martino, as well as Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, two Reuters reported detained in Myanmar since December 12 and accused of violating the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

