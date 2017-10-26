Reuters hosts Newsmaker with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan

On Wednesday, Reuters hosted a Newsmaker event in Washington, DC with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an onstage interview about tax policy with Thomson Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler (R) in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

With President Trump planning the most comprehensive U.S. tax reform in more than 30 years, Ryan joined Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler on stage to discuss the complex challenges facing the initiative and, depending on the outcome, the consequences that lie ahead for the economy, jobs and political control in Washington. Among the highlights:

--Ryan said the Department of Justice needs to immediately give Congress documents related to the funding of a dossier on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, saying the department and the FBI were “stonewalling”.

--Ryan addressed the tax plan, saying, “We don’t anticipate a big deficit effect from this tax reform because we will broaden the base and lower the rates, plug loopholes and get faster economic growth. ... Those things combined, we believe, will give us faster growth and a more resilient tax code.”

--On healthcare, Ryan said Congress will not attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare again this year but should try again in 2018.

