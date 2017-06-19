Reuters launches new sections on “Cyber Risk” and the “Future of Money”

Today Reuters launched two new sections devoted to coverage of “Cyber Risk” and the “Future of Money”—two topics that are of critical importance to the Reuters audience and of which Reuters delivers unmatched global coverage. Each section on Reuters.com will serve as a hub for all things related to the topics across text and multimedia, to give readers all the essential news and information on the subject. With dozens of reporters focused on reporting on these areas around the world, there will be a wealth of coverage and rich multimedia across both sections.

“Future of Money” will revolve around the rapidly changing fintech sector and market penetration of new consumer payment products, regulatory risk assessments of technology and expository pieces digging into how they are being used. From Bitcoin and Blockchain to Square and PayPal, Reuters deep coverage will focus on the innovations being used to move money around the globe by major institutions and industry upstarts.

“Cyber Risk” will provide ongoing coverage of high-profile corporate and government cybercrime, emerging online policies and regulation and enforcement and privacy issues. Fully emerged as the single biggest threat to both sovereign and corporate security, cyber-crime and cyber-terror have become staples of Reuters coverage across politics, business and financial markets.

The Future of Money section on Reuters.com

More new sections on Reuters.com will follow later in the year.

