Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters
January 7, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Statement from Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

“It is now nearly a month since Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were arrested in connection with their reporting on important issues in Myanmar. As they near their hearing date, it remains entirely clear that they are innocent of any wrongdoing. Their arrest and continued incarceration represent an egregious attack on press freedom — preventing them, and deterring other journalists, from reporting independently in Myanmar. We again call for their immediate release.” -- Stephen J. Adler, President and Editor-In-Chief, Reuters

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

[Reuters Press Blog]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
