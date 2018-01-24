Reuters wins seven White House News Photographers Association Awards

This weekend, Reuters was awarded seven prizes in the White House News Photographers Association’s 2018 Eyes of History contest. The annual contest honors the best in visual journalism across stills, video, and multimedia.

Senior Photographer Carlos Barria took home four prizes in the contest. In the Presidential category, he won Second Place for an image of U.S. President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Hamburg. In the Picture Story News category, Carlos won Third Place and an Award of Excellence for images from Venezuela and Puerto Rico, respectively. And Carlos won third place for 2017 Portfolio for a selection of political photos.

Photographer Jonathan Ernst won Third Place in the Picture Story/Sports category, for his coverage of where politics and race intersect with sports in Alabama. In the Presidential category, Jonathan received an Award of Excellence for an image of President Trump boarding Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport.

Reuters Pictures Editor-in-Charge Jim Bourg won an Award of Excellence in the Capital Hill category, for an image of Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch reacting to media at his confirmation hearing.

Miles College football players kneel in prayer before their homecoming game against visiting Kentucky State in Fairfield, Alabama, U.S. October 14, 2017. Picture taken October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The full list of winners of the White House News Photographers Association’s 2018 Eyes of History contest can be found here

Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch gestures as he arrives for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

