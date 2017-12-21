Reuters photographer Zohra Bensemra named Agency Photographer of the Year by the Guardian

Today the Guardian named Reuters Pictures photographer Zohra Bensemra as their Agency Photographer of the Year.

Zeinab, 14, poses for a photograph beside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Based in Algeria, Zohra covers conflicts, humanitarian issues and stories about women and politics for Reuters. This year she has covered stories including the famine in Somalia, conflict in Raqqa, the frontline battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul and the influx of Rohingya refugee to Bangladesh. You can view a selection of her images here

Born in Algiers, Zohra has worked as a photojournalist since 1990 and joined Reuters in 1997 documenting the Algerian civil war. Among her first international assignments was the 2000 conflict in Macedonia and the 2003 Iraq war. Since then she has worked across the Middle-East and Africa, covering the referendum in Sudan, the Tunisian uprising and the revolution in Libya, as well as Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur and Somalia.

Zohra's win crowns a stand-out year for Reuters Pictures. From Storm Harvey to the European migrant crisis and the Kenyan election to drought in Somalia, Reuters Pictures of the Year for 2017 features 100 defining images of the year. View them here

Whether it’s covering political turmoil in Zimbabwe and Catalonia – or an 11-year-old cutting the White House lawn – Reuters photojournalists have covered the most important stories of the year and captured the pictures behind the stories.

You can listen to Reuters Pictures editor for the Middle East and Africa Russell Boyce discuss the pictures of the year, covering the Middle East and Africa and what makes a winning image on Monocle24 Radio here

Media Contact:

Pete dot Biggs at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]