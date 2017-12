Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv:

* AERCAP SELLS $0.8 BILLION AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO

* ‍IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A 21-AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO TO PEREGRINE AVIATION COMPANY LIMITED​

* ‍AS PART OF SALE, AERCAP WILL PROVIDE LEASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO PEREGRINE AND WILL RETAIN AN EQUITY INTEREST IN ENTITY​