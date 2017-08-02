RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to $475 mln

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British motor and home insurer RSA posted an above-forecast operating profit of 360 million pounds ($475.45 million) in the first half, led by strong performances in Canada and Scandinavia, it said on Wednesday.

Operating profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, RSA said in a trading statement. Analysts had forecast operating profit of 338 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Underlying return on tangible equity was 16.6 percent, against a target range of 13-17 percent and forecast 15.3 percent.

Net written premiums rose 11 percent to 3.4 billion pounds on a reported currency basis, against a forecast 3.35 billion.

Best known in Britain for its More Than brand, RSA has been selling businesses and cutting costs under chief executive Stephen Hester, the former boss of RBS, who joined in 2014 to overhaul the company.

RSA said it would pay an interim dividend of 6.6 pence, up 32 percent but below a forecast 7 pence.