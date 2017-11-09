FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RTL Group raises guidance as German, French TV ops shine
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 9, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

RTL Group raises guidance as German, French TV ops shine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group posted forecast-beating quarterly profits and raised its outlook on Thursday as its German and French operations shone, contrasting with struggling rival ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE .

Luxembourg-based RTL said it now expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by between 1 and 2.5 percent this year, up from earlier guidance that they would be stable.

The company, controlled by Bertelsmann, confirmed its forecast for revenues to grow by 2.5 to 5 percent.

“Our families of channels in Germany and France continued to outperform their respective TV advertising market significantly,” Co-CEOs Guillaume de Posch and Bert Habets said in a statement.

EBITDA rose by 17.4 percent in the third quarter to 263 million euros ($305 million), above market expectations, while revenues added 1.5 percent.

ProSiebenSat.1, in the latest of a series of downgrades, cut its outlook for revenues and profits for the year on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.8618 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.