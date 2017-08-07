FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Tuilagi and Solomona sent home from England camp for disciplinary reasons
#Rugby News
August 7, 2017 / 11:21 AM / in 2 months

Rugby-Tuilagi and Solomona sent home from England camp for disciplinary reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - England players Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have both been sent home from a training camp for disciplinary reasons, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

In a statement the RFU said the two players had been excluded from the camp in Teddington for “team culture issues”.

They said they would make no further comment.

Players at the camp are preparing for the November tests against Argentina, Australia and Samoa. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Gareth Jones)

