Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage Fixtures
#Rugby News
October 16, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 5 days ago

Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches 
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets               v Bath Rugby        (1845) 
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Glasgow Warriors       v Leinster          (1200) 
ASM Clermont Auvergne  v Northampton       (1415) 
Benetton Rugby Treviso v Toulon            (1415) 
Leicester Tigers       v Castres Olympique (1630) 
Munster                v Racing 92         (1630) 
Saracens               v Ospreys           (1845) 
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montpellier            v Exeter Chiefs     (1200) 
La Rochelle            v Ulster            (1415) 
Wasps                  v Harlequins        (1630)

