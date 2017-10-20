FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage Fixtures
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 20, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 5 days ago

Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage Fixtures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches 
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets               v Bath Rugby        (1845) 
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Glasgow Warriors       v Leinster          (1200) 
ASM Clermont Auvergne  v Northampton       (1415) 
Benetton Rugby Treviso v Toulon            (1415) 
Leicester Tigers       v Castres Olympique (1630) 
Munster                v Racing 92         (1630) 
Saracens               v Ospreys           (1845) 
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montpellier            v Exeter Chiefs     (1200) 
La Rochelle            v Ulster            (1415) 
Wasps                  v Harlequins        (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.