UPDATE 1-Soccer-Libertadores Cup quarterfinal summaries

Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Libertadores Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, September 21 Lanus 2 Jose Sand 10, Nicolas Pasquini 16 San Lorenzo 0 Halftime: 2-0; Penalty Shootout: 4-3 - - - River Plate 8 Ignacio Scocco 8,13,19,46,58, Enzo Perez 36,67, Ignacio Fernandez 53 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Halftime: 4-0; - - - Wednesday, September 20 Gremio 1 Lucas Barrios 62 Botafogo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,517 - - - Santos 0 Red Card: Bruno Henrique 88 Barcelona SC 1 Jonathan Alvez 67 Red Card: Jonathan Alvez 69, Gabriel Marques 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,730 - - -