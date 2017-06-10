Rugby-Test South Africa v France line-ups

June 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Oupa Mohoje, 8-Warren Whiteley (capt);9-Ross Cronje, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Raymond Rhule 15-Andries Coetzee Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Dillyn Leyds France : 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Clement Maynadier, 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Julien Ledevedec, 5-Yoann Maestri (capt), 6-Yacouba Camara;7-Loann Goujon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Henry Chavancy;14-Yoann Huget 15-Brice Dulin Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Eddy Ben Arous, 18-Mohamed Boughanmi, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Kevin Gourdon, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Vincent Rattez