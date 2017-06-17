Rugby-Test Australia v Scotland line-ups

June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia : 1-Tom Robertson, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Sam Carter, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Scott Higginbotham;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Eto Nabuli, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge Scotland : 1-Gordon Reid, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (capt);7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Ali Price, 10-Finn Russell, 11-Rory Hughes, 12-Duncan Taylor, 13-Alex Dunbar;14-Lee Jones 15-Greig Tonks Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matthew Scott