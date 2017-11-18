FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Test England v Australia line-ups
#Rugby News
November 18, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Test England v Australia line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between England and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England 
England :
1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-Sam Underhill, 8-Nathan Hughes;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Elliot Daly, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Jonny May 15-Anthony Watson
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Danny Care, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Semesa Rokoduguni
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rob Simmons, 5-Blake Enever, 6-Ned Hanigan;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Sean McMahon;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 12-Samu Kerevi, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Marika Koroibete 15-Kurtley Beale
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Karmichael Hunt

