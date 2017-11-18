FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Test France v South Africa line-ups
#Rugby News
November 18, 2017 / 8:01 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Test France v South Africa line-ups

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between France and South Africa on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France 
France :
1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Paul Gabrillagues, 6-Judicael Cancoriet;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Antoine Dupont, 10-Anthony Belleau, 11-Yoann Huget, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud;14-Teddy Thomas 15-Nans Ducuing
Replacements: 16-Clement Maynadier, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Daniel Kotze, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Damian Penaud
South Africa :
1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Wilco Louw, 4-Eben Etzebeth (capt), 5-Lood de Jager, 6-Francois Louw;7-Siyamthanda Kolisi, 8-Duane Vermeulen;9-Ross Cronje, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Francois Venter, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Dillyn Leyds 15-Andries Coetzee
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Daniel du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Damian De Allende

